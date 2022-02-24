

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc (DRX.L) reported that its fiscal year adjusted EBITDA declined to 398 million pounds from 412 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was slightly lower principally reflecting a major planned outage on one biomass generation unit at Drax Power Station, the Group noted. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased to 378 million pounds from 366 million pounds, last year. Adjusted profit per share from continuing operations was 21.5 pence compared to 23.8 pence.



Fiscal year pretax profit from continuing operations was 121.5 million pounds compared to a loss of 234.7 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 13.5 pence compared to a loss of 49.0 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, revenue from continuing operations increased to 5.09 billion pounds from 4.24 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted revenue increased to 5.17 billion pounds from 4.23 billion pounds.



The Board proposed to pay a final dividend in respect of 2021 of 11.3 pence per share, making the full year 2021 dividend 18.8 pence per share. This represents a 10% increase on 2020.







