AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY

DEALING DATE: 23/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 11548.8374

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1618491

CODE: TPXY

ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 145151 EQS News ID: 1287681 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

