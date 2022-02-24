DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP

DEALING DATE: 23/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 69.922

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22973

CODE: TPHG

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 145153 EQS News ID: 1287685 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1287685&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2022 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)