AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

24-Feb-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 23/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 75.7671

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 266298

CODE: TPHU

ISIN: LU1681037948

