DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2022 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 23/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.178

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74600

CODE: PRAU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 145192 EQS News ID: 1287767 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

