

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro lost ground against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday amid escalating geopolitical concerns, as Russia invaded Ukraine and launched missile attacks on the cities of Kyiv and kharkiv, calling on Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms.



In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military action in Ukraine, threatening 'those who may be tempted to intervene' to defend the country.



Ukraine's foreign minister blamed Russia for beginning a full-scale invasion and told the United Nations 'to do everything possible' to end it.



Multiple explosions were reported in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Mariupol.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law after Russian troops launched attacks in many cities.



The Russian attack dragged down Asian stocks, while oil futures jumped.



The currency declined against its major rivals on Wednesday, except the pound.



The euro fell 0.8 percent against the greenback, touching over a 3-week low of 1.1209. The pair had closed Wednesday's deals at 1.1302. Immediate support for the euro is likely seen around the 1.10 level.



The euro weakened to its lowest level since January 28 against the yen, at 128.36. The pair was worth 129.99 when it ended deals on Wednesday. The euro is likely to face support around the 125.00 region.



The EUR/CHF pair touched 1.0291, a level unseen since May 2015. At Wednesday's close, the pair was valued at 1.0377. Should the euro falls further, it is likely to test support around the 1.00 region.



The euro dropped 0.4 percent to hit a 3-week low of 0.8306 against the pound. The euro-pound pair had finished yesterday's trading session at 0.8340. Further fall in the currency may challenge support around the 0.82 level.



The euro depreciated to a 3-week low of 1.4324 against the loonie around 11:15 pm ET, but it has since rebounded to 1.4403. The euro was trading at 1.4388 per loonie at yesterday's close.



The euro, meanwhile, rebounded to 1.5679 against the aussie and 1.6763 against the kiwi, after falling to 1.5604 and 1.6681, respectively earlier in the session. At yesterday's trading close, the euro was worth 1.5619 against the aussie and 1.6682 against the kiwi. The euro is seen finding resistance around 1.61 against the aussie and 1.73 against the kiwi.



Looking ahead, U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter, weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 19 and new home sales for January will be featured in the New York session.







