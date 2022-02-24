

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's producer price inflation eased in January, data published by Bank of Korea showed on Thursday.



Producer prices increased 8.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 9.0 percent rise in December.



Prices for manufacturing products, and electric power, gas, water and waste gained by 13.9 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively. Prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products prices increased 1.5 percent and those of services grew 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in January, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.







