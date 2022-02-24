

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape PLC (INCH.L) reported pre-exceptionals pretax profit of 296 million pounds compared to 128 million pounds, prior year, driven by strong execution and high vehicle gross margins. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 55.6 pence from 22.9 pence.



Fiscal year statutory profit before tax was 195 million pounds, impacted by the loss on disposal of part of Retail operations in Russia, compared to a loss of 130 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 29.6 pence compared to a loss of 36.0 pence.



For the year to 31 December 2021, Group revenue was 7.6 billion pounds, up 21% on an organic basis and an increase of 12% reported.



The Board has declared a final dividend of 16.1 pence per ordinary share which will be paid on 21 June 2022 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 13 May 2022. This follows an interim dividend of 6.4 pence, and takes the total dividend in respect of fiscal 2021 to 22.5 pence.







