DJ EQS-News: BITMANU ASIC Miners: an Opportunity for Investors

EQS-News / 24/02/2022 / 04:37 EST/EDT

BITMANU ASIC Miners: an Opportunity for Investors

Earning guaranteed profit from crypto mining has just got easy like never before with the launch of BITMANU( https:/ /bitmanu.com ). This innovation driven technology company has introduced 3 powerful crypto miners that are all set to take mining profitability to a new level altogether. Unlike any other products available on the market, BITMANU offers 100% return on investment within just one month.

The BM1, BM2, and BM Pro mining rigs from BITMANU are the first mining systems based on 3nm chips to hit the market. It is also noteworthy to mention that all these power packed products come with high hash rates that are unrivalled in the industry. To further enhance the profit making potential of the investors, they have nominal power consumptions of 650 W, 850 W, and 2200 W respectively.

-- BM1: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2.5 GH/s, Monero 3 MH/s

-- BM2: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, Monero 5 MH/s

-- BM Pro: Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, Monero 16 MH/s

Investors looking for a safe as well as high-return investment opportunity would certainly be impressed by the profit making capabilities of BITMANU miners.

-- BM Pro (Profit/month): Bitcoin (USD18k), Litecoin (USD 20k), Ethereum (USD22k), and Monero (USD27k).

-- BM2 (Profit/month): Bitcoin (USD6k), Litecoin (USD7k), Ethereum (USD7.5k), and Monero (USD9k).

-- BM 1(Profit/month): Bitcoin (USD3k), Litecoin (USD4k), Ethereum ( USD5k), and Monero (USD 6k )

In addition to seasoned mining professionals, BITMANU miners can also be an excellent investment opportunity for the newbies because these mining rigs can be used without any technical proficiency or mining experience. They come pre-configured and one can start mining just by connecting them to power sockets and accessing through WiFi or cable.

To find out more, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge. File: BITMANU ASIC Miners: an Opportunity for Investors

24/02/2022 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1287829&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2022 04:37 ET (09:37 GMT)