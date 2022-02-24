InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market worth $ 13.1 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market By Feed Type (Algae, Insect, Single Cell Protein) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest market research, the global sustainable feed & nutrition for aquaculture market is valued at US$ 5.24 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 13.1 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.9% during a forecast period of 2022-30.

Balanced feed and nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining the proper growth and health of aquatic organisms. The diet is a primary method of delivering immuno-stimulants, medications, and functional ingredients for fish. Sustainable aquaculture can improve food security and nutrition by minimizing potential environmental impacts. The development of the global sustainable feed & nutrition for the aquaculture market can be attributed to various factors, such as the rising demands for fish products, growing health-conscious consumers, surging human population. The global market growth can also be contributed to increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of sustainable, algae-based ingredients in animal feed, adoption of advanced technologies, and growing environmental impacts such as the carbon footprint of animal products. Increasing demand for good quality aquaculture feed accelerated the need for sustainable aquaculture solutions, likely to fuel the development of sustainable feed & nutrition for the aquaculture market in the upcoming years.

However, serving sustainable feed ingredients that meet the nutritional requirements of several fish species is a big challenge to the market. In addition, the lack of regulations and standards associated with feed sustainability is estimated to inhibit market adoption during the forecast period.

Regionally, Europe will dominate the market in 2021. Europe is projected to witness significant growth over the estimated timeframe, followed by the Asia Pacific due to the rising demand for animal proteins & animal feed and increasing awareness among aqua farmers about the sustainable feed.

Major market players operating in the sustainable feed & nutrition for aquaculture market include HEXAFLY (Ireland), Enterra Feed (Canada), Enviroflight (US), Agriprotein (South Africa), Innovafeed (France), Ynsect (France), Beta Hatch (US), nextProtein (France), Protix (Netherlands), Bioflytech (Spain), Entofood (Malaysia), Nutrition Technologies Group (Singapore), F4F (Australia), Insect Feed Technologies (Singapore), AlgaEnergy (Spain), Algatech LTD (US), SabrTech (Canada), NASEKOMO (Bulgaria), Entobel (Singapore), Cargill (US), Cellana (US), DSM (Netherlands), Algatechnologies (Israel), Corbion (Netherlands), Algae (Norway), AlgaPrime, Alltech, AlgaEnergy, Algatech LTD, Pond Technologies (Canada), SabrTech, Feed Algae (UK) among others.

Key developments in the market:

In Oct 2021 , Entobel partnered with AquaBIO5 to produce insect-derived products with aquaculture uses. The goal of the collaboration is to provide pathogen-free products for early-stage shrimp and fish, emphasizing good digestibility, assimilation, growth, and survival.

In March 2021, Cargill (US) partnered with aqua farmers to chart a new course in seafood sustainability. Cargill's latest initiative, SeaFurther Sustainability, helps aqua farmers raise more sustainable seafood with less environmental impact, and it also decreases the carbon footprint of fish farming and protects oceans.

In June 2020, Corbion (Netherlands), a leader in algae ingredients for aquaculture feeds, expanded its algae business with three strategic appointments, expanding the impact of its award-winning omega-3 algae feed ingredient, AlgaPrime DHA. With the proven success of AlgaPrime DHA's adoption in the salmon industry, the expanded team is expected to drive the commercialization of omega-3 ingredients in the shrimp, marine fish, pet, and livestock markets.

In June 2019, Cargill (US) and InnovaFeed (France), a biotech company that produces animal feed, partnered to bring innovative and sustainable feed options to the animal nutrition category. Through this collaboration, both companies can jointly market fish feed, including insect protein, enabling both partners to support the growth of sustainable aquaculture.

Market Segments

Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Ingredients, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Amino Acids

Phosphates

Vitamins

Acidifiers

Carotenoids

Enzymes

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

Antibiotics

Minerals

Antioxidants

Non-protein Nitrogen

Phytogenics

Probiotics

Other Ingredients

Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Feed, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Algae

Insect

Single Cell Protein

Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Region, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

