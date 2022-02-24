- (PLX AI) - Fagerhult Q4 orders SEK 1,802 million.
- • Q4 sales SEK 1,820 million vs. estimate SEK 1,837 million
- • Q4 net income SEK 108.1 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.61
|Fagerhult Q4 Operating Profit SEK 161.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 198 Million
|FAGERHULT: Year-end report January-December 2021
|29.10.21
|Fagerhult Q3 Operating Profit SEK 184.2 Million
|(PLX AI) - Fagerhult Q3 orders SEK 1,895 million.• Q3 sales SEK 1,745 million• Q3 net income SEK 127.6 million• Q3 EPS SEK 0.72
|To strengthen our presence on the North American market, the Fagerhult Group acquires the remaining shares in Sistemalux
|Fagerhult Q2 Operating Profit SEK 208.2 Million vs. Estimate SEK 168 Million
|(PLX AI) - Fagerhult Q2 orders SEK 2,123 million.• Q2 sales SEK 1,845 million vs. estimate SEK 1,734 million• Q2 net income SEK 137.7 million• Q2 EPS SEK 0.78
