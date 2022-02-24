

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices climbed on Thursday, with Brent finally surging above $100 per barrel for the first time in last seven years after Russia's president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of Ukraine.



Benchmark Brent crude futures traded up 8.3 percent at $101.86 a barrel in European trade, the first time the international benchmark has crossed the $100 threshold since 2014. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 8.7 percent at $100.42 a barrel.



The oil price surge came as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country, called the Donbas region.



Analysts expect continued volatility in the near term as the United States and its allies calibrate and announce their response to this escalation.



U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. will coordinate with NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response to Russia' military action in Ukraine.



Earlier today, large explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa. The Moscow Exchange suspended trading on all markets shortly after the rouble plunged to its lowest since early 2016.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de