Wind Tunnel Market Size Worth $3.78Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

- The wind tunnel market size is projected to reach $3.78 Bn by 2028 from $2.70 Bn in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Wind Tunnel Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution (Products and Services), Alignment (Horizontal and Vertical), Airspeed Type (Subsonic, Supersonic, Transonic, and Hypersonic), and Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Building Construction & Wind Energy, Training & Simulation, Adventure Sports Skydiving, and Others)". The wind tunnel market growth is driven by the widespread adoption in aircraft development and growing prospectus in constructing green building, rising adoption of electric vehicles and increasing demand of wind tunnel in aerospace and construction industry.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2,706.26 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3,784.56 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 174 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 93 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Solution, Alignment, Airspeed Type, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Wind Tunnel Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aerolab; Aiolos; Boeing; ETW GmbH; Horiba Ltd.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Mahle GmbH; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Rail Tec Arsenal; and RUAG are among the key players profiled during the study of the global wind tunnel market. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the wind tunnel market and its ecosystem.

In March 2021, RUAG developed and tested wind tunnel models for simulating emerging turbofan and propeller technologies. This initiative is further helping to shape a greener future for the aviation industry.

In March 2021, Rail Tec Arsenal planned to expand its Climatic Tests in the Climatic Wind Tunnel Vienna. Workarounds and related increased space requirements for such tests are constantly growing.

Wind tunnels that simulate air movement around an in-flight aircraft are widely used in the aerospace industry. They allow aeronautical engineers to control the conditions affecting the forces and motion of the plane. The engineer can determine and analyze the magnitude of forces on a real full-size aircraft by recreating it on a scaled-down aircraft model. Further, the wind tunnel-based model can also be applied for testing and diagnostics to carry out a comprehensive analysis of the aerodynamics of the aircraft body by determining the air movement around or through the aircraft. Wind tunnels were primarily used to observe and determine the fundamental working of new aircraft designs, but the dominance of tube and wing design in the market has led to extensive use in the verification and certification processes. The dynamic nature of aeronautic research and more efficient integration with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software contributes to the widespread use of wind tunnels.

The specifications of aircraft model testing have become highly stringent, leading to an increase in the use of wind tunnels made of carbon-epoxy and other composite materials. These tunnels are fabricated using masters prepared through numerically controlled machining. These lightweight models exhibit dimensional accuracy, long-term stability, and hollowness; thus, a comprehensive range of instrumentation can be carried through them. These advancements in wind tunnels ensure that the effects of aerodynamic interference between the models and their support and instrumentation systems are significantly reduced during wind tunnel testing. The tunnels are designed for specific purposes and are often integrated with sensors and components to generate precise test results. For example, PCB offers complete dynamic pressure sensors, microphones, and force sensors for wind tunnels. These components for wind tunnels are categorized based on the speed of the wind.

During 2020-2021, the aerospace industry witnessed a dramatic fall in aircraft production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Major aircraft manufacturers experienced a gradual rise in demand with the resumption of air travel after the successful implementation and scale-up of vaccination programs. These developments triggered the production performances of prominent aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus. In 2021, Boeing delivered over 340 jetliners to airlines and other buyers, up from 157 in 2020. Further, Airbus delivered 611 passenger jets in 2021, with an 8% rise in 2020. Therefore, the gradually growing aerospace industry and the widespread use of wind tunnels in aircraft production bolsters market growth.

Wind Tunnel Market: Solution Overview

Based on solution, the wind tunnel market is segmented into products and services. In 2021, the services segment led the wind tunnel market and accounted for a larger market share. The reduced operation & maintenance (O&M) costs of wind tunnels, and the easy availability of technical installation and maintenance, are the primary factors driving the growth of the segment.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wind Tunnel Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a drastically adverse impact on the world economy during its peak in 2020, and the crisis had a significantly negative impact on the automotive and aerospace industries. Before the COVID-19, the wind tunnel market was experiencing substantial growth due to the rising production of aircraft and automobiles; however, the virus outbreak led to a notable slowdown in the production activities of these industries deploying the wind tunnel market solutions. The various containment measures, such as lockdowns, business shutdown, and trade restrictions, negatively impacted the production and supply chain of the wind tunnel market until the second half of 2020 and during the second large outbreak in 2021.

