

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices jumped more than 3 percent on Thursday to their highest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military war.



Spot gold soared 3.1 percent to $1,968.72 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 3.2 percent at $1,970.70 per ounce.



Russia invaded Ukraine and launched missile attacks on the cities of Kyiv and kharkiv, calling on Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms.



In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military action in Ukraine, threatening 'those who may be tempted to intervene' to defend the country.



Ukraine's foreign minister blamed Russia for beginning a full-scale invasion and told the United Nations 'to do everything possible' to end it.



Multiple explosions were reported in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Mariupol.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law after Russian troops launched attacks in many cities.



In economic releases, U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter, weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 19 and new home sales for January will be featured in the New York session.







