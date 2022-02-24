Global Telehealth Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 61,385.1 Million By 2028, at a CAGR of 30.5% (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Telehealth market accounted for USD 7,321.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 61,385.1 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2021 to 2028.
Read Market Research Report "Telehealth Market By Component Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Mode of Delivery Type (Web-based, Cloud based, On-premise), By End User (Providers, Payers, Patients, and others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2028."
The report covers forecast and analysis for the Telehealth market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Telehealth market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Telehealth market on a global level.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The pandemic has created opportunities for telehealth solutions, considering that social distancing is the only existing solution developed so far, which is capable of minimizing exposure. Moreover, telehealth represents an attractive, effective, and affordable option. Moreover, this technology is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe.
Growth Factors:
Rising incidences of chronic ailments along with hefty expenditure on healthcare activities are the key factors stimulating the demand for telehealth services. Apart from this, telecommunications sector is witnessing a paradigm shift through the launch of new technologies and this will enable massive expansion of telehealth market over the forthcoming years.
Component Type Segment Analysis Preview:
Based on Component Type, the global Telehealth market is segmented into services, hardware, and software. Among these component type, the demand for hardware is relatively higher and the trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years.
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2020
USD 7321.3 Million
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 61385.1 Million
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 30.5% 2021-2028
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2016 - 2020
Forecast Years
2021 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
Philips Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Medtronic plc, Medvivo Group Ltd. , Tunstall Healthcare , Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corp., GE Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Teladoc Health, Inc., American Well, Doctor on Demand, GlobalMed, MDLive among others.
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
The Global Telehealth Market is segmented as follows:
Telehealth Market: By Component Type Outlook (2021-2028)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Telehealth Market: By Mode of Delivery Type Outlook (2021-2028)
- Web-based
- Cloud based
- On-premise
Telehealth Market: By End User Outlook (2021-2028)
- Providers
- Payers
- Patients
- Others
Telehealth Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
List of Key Players of Telehealth Market:
- Philips Healthcare
- McKesson Corporation
- Medtronic plc
- Medvivo Group Ltd.
- Tunstall Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Cerner Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Medtronic PLC
- Teladoc Health, Inc.
- American Well
- Doctor on Demand
- GlobalMed
- MDLive
- Others.
