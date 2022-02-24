Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company", "MustGrow"), an agriculture biotechnology company focused on providing organic biological crop protection solutions, announces an investor webcast to discuss its two major global partnerships with leading agriculture companies.

MustGrow's management team will be discussing and answering questions about the importance of these exclusive development partnerships signed with Bayer and Sumitomo Corporation, as well as upcoming catalysts.

Live Webcast: Wednesday, March 2nd at 4:15pm ET

Register/View Here

Please email questions to info@mustgrow.ca to be addressed following the presentation.

The Mustard Plant

Nearly 30% of the world's mustard is grown in Southern Saskatchewan and Alberta. MustGrow has successfully harnessed the natural defense mechanism of the mustard plant to develop safe and effective biopesticides and bioherbicides (weedkillers) to displace potentially harmful synthetic chemicals. MustGrow's mustard-based organic technology platform is highly efficacious at controlling microbial diseases, insect pests and weeds.

The interest in biopesticides is increasing as farmers, consumers and investors seek organic alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides. Adverse global climate and weather events are expected to negatively impact food supply. Safe and effective biopesticides will be critical for future food security and environmentally sustainable agriculture.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables and other industries. MustGrow has designed and owns a US EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed's natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective signature technologies. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key US states and by Health Canada's PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a biopesticide for high value crops such as in fruit & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a mustard extract biopesticide in liquid format, TerraMG, and with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. In addition, the Company's mustard-derived extract technologies could have other applications in several different industries from preplant soil treatment, to weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation.

The Company has approximately 47.8 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 54.7 million shares fully diluted. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

