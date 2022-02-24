Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - MyndTec Inc. (MyndTec or Company) filed and received a receipt for its final non-offering prospectus (the Prospectus) from the Ontario Securities Commission. As a result, the Company became a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia on February 16, 2022.

The Prospectus was filed to qualify the distribution of the securities issuable upon the conversion of 2,954,302 subscription receipt units previously issued by the Company. No securities were sold and no proceeds were raised pursuant to the Prospectus.

Immediately prior to MyndTec becoming a reporting issuer, Milos Popovic and Kathrin Popovic held indirectly through their wholly-owned company, Milos And Kathrin Inc., 2,322,286 common shares in the capital of MyndTec.

Milos Popovic and Kathrin Popovic beneficially own and/or exercise control or direction over 2,322,286 common shares, representing approximately 10.63% of the issued and outstanding common shares of MyndTec.

In connection with the Prospectus, Milos And Kathrin Inc. entered into an escrow agreement dated February 11, 2022 (Escrow Agreement) with MyndTec, Marrelli Trust Company Limited (Escrow Agent) and other securityholders of MyndTec pursuant to National Policy 46-201 - Escrow for Initial Public Offerings to deposit securities owned by Milos And Kathrin Inc., in escrow with the Escrow Agent pursuant to the terms of the Escrow Agreement.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report. For further information, or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in connection with this press release, please contact Milos Popovic at milos.popovic@uhn.ca.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114654