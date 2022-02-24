Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Kingsview Minerals Ltd . (CSE: KVM) (the "Company" or "Kingsview") is pleased to announce that effective immediately the Company begins trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol "KVM".

Kingsview Investment Highlights

Highly prospective gold exploration property portfolio located within the active Wawa Gold Corridor in Ontario Flagship Echum Project - Prospective ground with historic* grab samples returning up to 256 g/t gold ("Au") and 442 g/t silver ("Ag") - Exploration to begin in Q1 2022 Centennial Project - Past workings with small historical production; historic* underground samples returned up to 80 g/t Au Lendrum Project - The "Ross Showing" returned historic* grab sample values of up to 383 g/t Au and 219 g/t Ag; veins 1-3 metres in width were identified

Active exploration area with advanced infrastructure

All-star technical team with a strong track record of significant exploration and production success in Ontario and beyond

* All technical information is historical in nature, and while the Company and the QP consider the information to be generally reliable and relevant to the project, it should not be relied upon.

Kingsview has 25,725,000 common shares, 2,320,000 common share purchase warrants, and 2,000,000 incentive stock options outstanding.

Kingsview Management, Board, and Technical Advisors

James Macintosh, President and CEO, Director: Mr. Macintosh has over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration, mining research analysis, corporate finance, and management of private and public resources companies. James was the Lead Director of Carlisle Goldfields prior to its sale to Alamos Gold as well as Seed Investor and Director of CircuitMeter Inc. Currently he is also President, CEO and Director of Graycliff Exploration Ltd. Mr. Macintosh has a B.Sc. (Geology) and is a Member of Queen's University Geology Council.

Peter Bures, Independent Director: Mr. Bures brings over 20 years of experience in mining and finance and is a trained mining engineer who graduated with a B.Sc. from University of Toronto. Peter is also a Director of C2C Gold. Mr. Bures started his career at Placer Dome's Dome mine in Timmins before moving on to the mining finance side where he held various positions in equity research at Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Yorkton/Orion and Canaccord. He also worked on the buy-side with companies such as Sentry Investments and the BMO mining sales desk in NYC. Most recently, Mr. Bures was integral in the IPO process of several micro-cap companies including Steppe Gold, Spirit Banner, ION Energy, and Star Royalties.

Bob Leshchyshen, Independent Director, Chair of the Audit Committee: Mr. Leshchyshen is a Capital Markets and Banking Specialist with over 30 years of diversified institutional experience. He is the Vice-Chairman of the Board for BCU Financial and a Director of Northwest & Ethical Investments LLP. He has held several public and private directorship positions over the years. He has a BA from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the University of Toronto - Faculty of Management Studies (Rotman School of Management) and holds a CFA designation (Chartered Financial Analyst) from the CFA Institute. Mr. Leshchyshen's chartered bank and credit union regulatory experience includes senior positions with DICO, OSFI and credit lending positions with CIBC. He has extensive research and analytical experience with several prominent equity research and credit-rating organizations, including eResearch, Northern Securities and DBRS.

Jamal Amin, Independent Director: Mr. Amin is a consulting geologist for companies such as BTU Metals, GeoCam Mining Cameroon, S.A. and Canadian North Resources Inc. He was a Mining Analyst for Boswell Capital and a Co-Founder & Managing Director of Next Gen Geo Inc.

Don McKinnon, Jr., Technical Advisor: Mr. McKinnon is a seasoned prospector who has been following in his father's footsteps (Don McKinnon, Sr. was one of the founders of the Hemlo Gold Camp - one of Canada's richest gold mining districts) in all aspects of prospecting, exploration and mining his entire working life. He was instrumental in bringing Liberty Mines Ltd. to full production in Timmins, Ontario and creating substantial shareholder value as a result. Mr. McKinnon has vast experience actively exploring mining properties in Ontario and internationally. He has been involved in and managed all aspects of exploration from property acquisition and grassroots exploration to seeing projects through the development stage. Mr. McKinnon also has an extensive network of business associates throughout Canada and around the world.

Bruce Durham, Qualified Person (QP) and Technical Advisor: Mr. Durham, a Professional Geologist and University of Western Ontario graduate, has held numerous senior positions with successful exploration groups. He has worked in mineral exploration for over 45 years with junior and senior mining companies, exploring for precious and base metal deposits in Ontario and Quebec as well as the rest of Canada, the USA, South America, and Africa. Mr. Durham has been an integral member or head of various exploration teams credited with the discovery of several significant economic gold deposits including the David Bell Mine (Hemlo), the Golden Giant Mine (Hemlo) and the Bell Creek Mine (Timmins), as well as nickel deposits such as the Redstone Mine (Timmins) and Nunavik Mine (Quebec). In addition to being the first geologist to move to the Hemlo area, he was there for the exciting early exploration activity that occurred during the Hemlo Gold Rush in the early 1980s, working with the late Don McKinnon, Sr., who was famous for his involvement in virtually everything that occurred during the Hemlo Gold Rush. He has held numerous directorship positions with both private and public companies.

About Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Kingsview Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on its gold exploration properties, including the flagship Echum Project, located in the active Wawa Gold Corridor in Ontario, Canada. The Company's properties are surrounded by advanced infrastructure in a well-developed area of Ontario. Kingsview Minerals will draw on its strong technical team with significant exploration success to advance its properties.

