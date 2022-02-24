Company wins award for its high-margin, cutting-edge continuous authentication technology

Second award for Plurilock since September 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has been named by The Globee® Awards as a winner in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®.

These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology companies with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services. More than 55 judges from around the world participated in selecting this year's winning companies.

PlurilockTM was named as a Gold Globee winner for the "Hot Security Technology of the Year" award, in the artificial intelligence (AI) in security category, for the newly released v5.6.1 of Plurilock DEFENDTM. The new DEFEND version was previously announced on February 23, 2022 as part of the Company's spring product release.

DEFEND is a zero trust identity and continuous authentication solution that offers identity assurance and compromise detection, alerting IT security personnel to potential threats in real time using AI and machine learning technology. The solution runs invisibly, providing continuous identity detection and endpoint visibility in the background as users work, without adding end user friction.

With estimates stating that global cybercrime costs will grow by 15 percent annually over the next five years, innovative cybersecurity technologies are critical in combatting cyber threats.1

"Plurilock is proud to be recognized as an industry leader, creating zero trust identity solutions that protect enterprises from the growing cyber threat," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This latest award further demonstrates the strength of our DEFEND solution and our commitment to delivering new versions of the software that provide key customer-driven features and enable critical elements of a zero trust architecture."

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

