Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C35N ISIN: SE0016589188 Ticker-Symbol: ELXC 
Tradegate
24.02.22
14:37 Uhr
15,345 Euro
-0,860
-5,31 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,30015,38014:46
15,31015,36514:46
PR Newswire
24.02.2022 | 13:16
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrolux issues Green Bond loans

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today issued two bond loans within its Green Bond Framework, raising an aggregate amount of SEK 2 billion to fund investments and other projects with environmental benefits.

"We continue to connect our sustainability ambitions to our financing strategy with this issue of green bond loans. It reflects our commitment to continue to be an industry leader in sustainability, and is a confirmation of our sustainability credentials," says Vanessa Butani, Electrolux VP Sustainability.

The bond loans are issued on February 24, 2022 with maturity on February 24, 2027. One of the bond loans, in the amount of SEK 750 million, is issued at a fixed rate and carries a coupon of 1.705% annually. The other bond loan, in the amount of SEK 1,250 million, has a floating interest rate.

The bonds are being issued under Electrolux EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme and Electrolux Green Bond Framework. The bond proceeds will be used for financing or refinancing of eligible "green assets" as defined in the framework.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Detailed information on the bond loan and terms of the issuance is found here on the Group's web site. Read more about the Electrolux Green Bond Framework here.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-issues-green-bond-loans,c3513046

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3513046/1539857.pdf

PR_Green Bond loans

ELECTROLUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.