

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) raised its fiscal 2022 operating earnings guidance to a range of $4.87 to $5.07 per share from the prior forecast range.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.96 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



The company also increased its long-term growth rate target to 6 to 7 percent and lifted its FFO-to-debt target to 14 to 15 percent.







