Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to report it has signed an agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) for the sale of the Pima Property located in Sonora, Mexico, where Riverside will receive cash and completes the pass through royalty transfer with Millrock Resources Inc (TSV:MRO). The Pima Project is part of the Santa Teresa Gold Mining District which includes the Santa Gertrudis Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle.

The Pima mineral concession is located inside Agnico's property tenure and south of the known mine operation. Acquiring the Pima project allows Agnico to consolidate another part of its property concession and provides cash to Riverside. As a reminder, this project was originally added to Riverside's portfolio as part of the 2019 purchase of the Millrock's set of 5 (five) assets that included the Cuarentas and La Union projects (see press release September 11, 2019). This current transaction with Agnico allows Riverside to recover the amount of the Millrock transaction with profit and pass on the royalty to Millrock who has been a positive partner with the Company in Mexico.

Riverside is now focusing on its 100% owned projects within its portfolio, including the Cuarentas Gold Project, which is located southeast of Agnico's property and where drilling in 2021 discovered gold in intermediate sulfidation veins. Riverside plans to progress further work at the Cuarentas project in 2022.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has over $4.5M in cash, no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside's own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

