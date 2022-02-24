Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853823 ISIN: US6516391066 Ticker-Symbol: NMM 
Tradegate
24.02.22
13:59 Uhr
62,58 Euro
+2,16
+3,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWMONT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMONT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,1862,5814:00
0,0000,00013:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMONT
NEWMONT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWMONT CORPORATION62,58+3,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.