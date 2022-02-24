

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM):



Earnings: -$46 million in Q4 vs. $824 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q4 vs. $1.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $624 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Revenue: $3.39 billion in Q4 vs. $3.38 billion in the same period last year.



