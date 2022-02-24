

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB20.43 billion, or RMB7.51 per share. This compares with RMB79.43 billion, or RMB28.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB44.62 billion or RMB16.87 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to RMB242.58 billion from RMB221.08 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



