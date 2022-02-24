

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$1.32 billion, or -$5.22 per share. This compares with -$194 million, or -$0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 135.1% to $6.56 billion from $2.79 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$1.32 Bln. vs. -$194 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$5.22 vs. -$0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.56 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHENIERE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de