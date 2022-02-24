

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES):



Earnings: $53.09 million in Q4 vs. -$14.62 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.45 in Q4 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, H&E Equipment Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.45 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.45 per share Revenue: $281.25 million in Q4 vs. $267.72 million in the same period last year.



