

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $843 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $428 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $640 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $3.39 billion from $3.12 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $843 Mln. vs. $428 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $3.39 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year.



