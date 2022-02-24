C2i Genomics Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Real-time Cancer Monitoring Using Genomic Data with Its C2intelligence Platform

The C2intelligence Platform enables custom, cost-effective, efficient, automatic, and globally accessible cancer data management and real-time monitoring.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on a recent industry analysis, Frost & Sullivan recognizes C2i Genomics with the 2022 North American Digital Cancer Monitoring Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company improves cancer monitoring through its globally accessible digital cancer monitoring system. Based on the next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, the system allows whole genome sequencing (WGS) to occur quickly prior to analyzing large volumes of data generated. WGS, unlike medical scans or regular blood tests, provides insights and details at the genomic level. It detects richer genomic signatures from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and covers all genes, expanding the scope to provide information based on larger sequenced regions.

C2i Genomics' scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution analyzes the WGS for high-precision, personalized cancer management to meet existing cancer monitoring shortcomings. The highly customizable, cost-effective, efficient, automatic, and globally accessible cancer data management platform enables micro-monitoring of cancer environments in patients. The platform is compatible with analyzed sequences received from any Illumina NovaSeq sequencer, increasing worldwide access. It reduces the impact of cancer on patients and alerts them to the onset or recurrence of cancer at the right time to make accurate, data-driven decisions. The C2intelligence Platform:

Integrates WGS with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide ultra-sensitive information for detecting residual tumor cells to monitor cancer - superior to existing cancer diagnostics and monitoring methods.

Detects cancer early and monitors its progression.

Allows researchers to look at patterns from large samples of genomic sequences using the company's Big Data cognitive approach, rather than focusing on specific cancer mutations.

Provides information on multiple tumor-specific signatures related to the disease progression from a 1 to 2 milliliter (ml) blood sample, increasing knowledge of gene sequences.

Increases sensitivity and provides accurate data due to WGS.

Tracks and detects changes in cancer patients a few weeks after surgery - analyzes about 50,000 data points in the patient's tumor signature and removes all the irrelevant, noisy data using sophisticated machine learning error suppression tools.

Highlights the potential for cancer cell regrowth or the residual remains of tumor cells post-surgery or post-treatment.

Neeraja Vettekudath, a research analyst, said, "C2i Genomics' advanced technological solution can monitor cancer in real time and drive the precision medicine field to achieve new landmarks in cancer monitoring and treatment."

The C2intelligence platform allows researchers, drug developers and physicians to efficiently manage and interpret large volumes of genomic data, deriving meaningful information that allows real-time cancer development monitoring. The system does not require physical examination and sends data collected and analyzed to a cloud platform accessible to the customer through a fully integrated and secured interface. The system enables immediate decision-making based on blood-test results generated in two weeks. C2i Genomics covers early diagnostics, disease progression, treatment response, and clinical trials in oncology for various cancer types, such as lung, colon, rectal, bladder, and glioblastoma, including insights on treatment effectiveness in the cases of early or advanced stage cancer.

Over the last year, C2i has engaged in multiple global partnerships to advance its distributed diagnostic model, including collaborations with NovogeneAIT Genomics and OncoDNA, in addition to technology development partnerships with NuProbe Global and Twist Bioscience and clinical data and genomic data integration with Premier Inc.

"C2i Genomics' robust platform enables faster and more accurate data interpretation from a significantly smaller blood collection sample. It uses minimum input and generates maximum output from WGS, ensuring the entire biological network connection is captured," explained Neeraja. With its outstanding growth, exceptional innovation, and strong overall performance, C2i Genomics earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the North American digital cancer monitoring platform industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About C2i Genomics:

Founded in 2019, C2i Genomics has created the world's leading cancer treatment intelligence platform that uses low-input blood (only 2mL blood) whole-genome sequencing to provide up to 100x more sensitive detection than competing liquid biopsy companies. With a headquarters in NYC, CLIA lab in Cambridge MA, and an R&D center in Israel, C2i's SaaS solution utilizes a cloud-based platform to perform cancer tumor burden monitoring on a global scale, leveraging the thousands of already installed genome sequencers around the world. Using cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, growing genomic and clinical databases, and sophisticated computation and AI, C2i enables high precision personalized medicine, reduced cancer treatment costs, and accelerated drug development. The company is backed by leading institutional investors including Casdin Capital, NFX, Silver Lake, Duquesne Family Office, Section 32, iGlobe Partners and Driehaus Capital. For more information, please visit www.c2i-genomics.com.

