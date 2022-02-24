Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or "the Exchange").

Each year, the TSXV 50 celebrates the top achievers on the Exchange over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. Companies in the 2022 TSXV 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021. More details on the 2022 TSXV 50 and a video highlighting Hemisphere can be found with the following link: https://share.vidyard.com/watch/SESV2X3dz5WAYKShBQsMTJ.

"We are very proud to have been selected from over 1,600 TSXV issuers to earn the 2022 TSXV 50 ranking," said Mr. Simmons, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemisphere. "This is a welcome recognition of the value Hemisphere has created for its shareholders through the operational growth and financial performance of the Company over the past year. It is also reflective of the dedication of Hemisphere's employees and management team, strong guidance from the board of directors, and the ongoing support of shareholders. Hemisphere has worked hard to position itself as a growing company with top-tier oil assets, industry-leading liability management ratios, a strong and flexible balance sheet, and the commitment to deliver solid returns to shareholders in this extraordinary commodity market."

