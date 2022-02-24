Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional 27 claims contiguous to the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Deposit in northwest Ontario, approximately 60 km southeast of Kenora, Ontario. The total property size now consists of 142 patented and unpatented staked units covering 2,637ha. The claims were acquired as part of the Company's strategy to assess promising environments on strike of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. The Company has acquired a 100% interest subject to a 1.5% NSR, with the right to buy 0.5% back for $200,000.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. stated, "The Company is formulating an exploration plan to encompass these newly acquired claims in the upcoming 2022 field work program. The acquisition of these prospective claims compliments the company's larger objective of developing the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit into an operating mine with a central milling facility. 2022 will be a breakthrough year for Tartisan Nickel Corp. as we get closer to a production decision."





Figure 1: Location and Regional Geology of the Kenbridge Ni-Cu Deposit and Turtle Pond Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/114686_1dbd57b8b4700854_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Kenbridge Ni-Cu Deposit, Property Outline and Historical Mineral Showings (source OGS).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/114686_tartisanfigure2.jpg

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flag ship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp., New Break Resources Ltd., and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 109,138,503 shares outstanding (120,434,018 fully diluted).

