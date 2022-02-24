Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
WKN: A14UB1 ISIN: CA1946931070 Ticker-Symbol: FSV 
Frankfurt
24.02.22
08:18 Uhr
121,00 Euro
-5,00
-3,97 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2022 | 14:05
Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers recognized among top three commercial real estate brands by Lipsey survey

Ranking reflects strength of global brand and platform

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) has been named one of the top three global brands in commercial real estate by The Lipsey Company for the fifth consecutive year. Colliers' ranking reflects the strength of the company's global brand, platform, and continued industry leadership.

"We take great pride in seeing our achievements acknowledged once again, especially by the industry professionals and clients who participated in the Lipsey survey," said Becky Finley, Chief Brand & People Officer | Global. "The launch of our updated brand visual identity last year has helped us drive recognition, consistency and collaboration across borders. It also reflects our enterprising mindset as we continue to accelerate the success of our clients and investors."

The Lipsey Company is an international leader in training and consulting for the commercial real estate industry. Celebrating its 21st year as the industry standard for commercial real estate brand recognition, the survey uses a combination of ballots, focus groups, and interviews to establish its rankings. View the full 2022 survey results here.

About Colliers

Colliers, Twitter @Colliersor LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Andrea Cheung
Global Manager, Communications
Andrea.cheung@colliers.com
416-324-6402


