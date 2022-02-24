

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stericycle Inc. (SRCL):



Earnings: -$17.2 million in Q4 vs. $48.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q4 vs. $0.53 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.9 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.47 per share Revenue: $657.3 million in Q4 vs. $655.9 million in the same period last year.



