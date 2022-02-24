

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$1.57 billion, or -$4.01 per share. This compares with -$738.93 million, or -$2.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$765.03 million or -$1.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4988.1% to $487.44 million from $9.58 million last year.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$1.57 Bln. vs. -$738.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$4.01 vs. -$2.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.60 -Revenue (Q4): $487.44 Mln vs. $9.58 Mln last year.



