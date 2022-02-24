

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) affirmed guidance for both net sales and adjusted earnings per share growth in 2022 in the mid-single-digit range.



The company expects earnings per share performance versus 2021 to strengthen throughout the year, with adjusted earnings per share growth reaching the high-single-digit range in the second half of 2022, in line with the Company's long-term algorithm.



Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 8.7% to $3.39 billion, compared to $3.12 billion in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting exceptionally strong growth in Packaged Beverages, along with strong growth in Beverage Concentrates and Latin America Beverages.



On a constant currency basis, quarterly net sales advanced 8.5%, reflecting higher volume/mix of 4.4% and favorable net price realization of 4.1%.







