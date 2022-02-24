Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating single price-point dollar stores in Mexico, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable legislation. Under the agreement, Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The initial term of the agreement is six months from the date of execution and the agreement will automatically renew for additional six month terms unless earlier terminated by either party. Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options are being granted and no compensation other than as stated above is payable in connection with the engagement. Generation and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither Generation nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Generation, established in 1998, in a Toronto-based, independently owned, investment dealer providing innovative solutions for institutional, corporate and individual clients in Canada and abroad.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Canadian Stores brand, is a Mexican value, single price-point dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 18 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

