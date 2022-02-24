

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 19 have been released at 8.30 am ET Thursday. After these data, the greenback changed little against its major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 1.1176 against the euro, 114.86 against the yen, 0.9233 against the franc and 1.3374 against the pound around 8:35 am ET.







