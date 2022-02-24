Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
24.02.2022 | 14:58
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 24

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 23 February 2022 was 143.98p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

24 February 2022

