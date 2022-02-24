Future Market Insights: Infertility Treatment Market expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 8%, to US$ 3.5 Bn in 2032, Says FMI

A comprehensive analysis on the Infertility Treatment market by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Product and Procedure over the next 10-years

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the assessment period, the global Infertility Treatment Market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 8%, from US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021 to US$ 3.5 Bn in 2032.

Attributes Details Infertility Treatment Market CAGR (2022 - 2032) 8% Infertility Treatment Market (2021) US$ 1.5 Bn Infertility Treatment Market Attraction Rising demand for infertility testing systems, owing to several lifestyle changes is the driving force for the market.

As per the infertility treatment market report, factors such as a decrease in global fertility rates, increased adoption of various infertility procedures, an increase in the number of fertility clinics worldwide, an increase in public and private investments, and the presence of advanced infertility treatment products in the market are expected to boost the demand for fertility services.

Physical inactivity, a continued move toward a sedentary lifestyle, improper fetal care, deferred pregnancy, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, stress, and other factors have all contributed to an increase in the number of infertility cases.

Furthermore, an increase in the incidence of diabetes and obesity is a significant factor contributing to the rise in these illnesses' rates. The worldwide infertility treatment market is driven by an increase in the number of fertility clinics around the world and advancements in technology to treat infertility in both men and women.

In addition, increased governmental and private sector investments in the health care industry have created a favorable infertility treatment market outlook for expansion.

A significant increase in reproductive clinics has occurred, despite a global fall in fertility rates. Along with this, the increased focus of players and governments on opening and acquiring additional fertility facilities around the world is expected to contribute to the segment's rise. In addition, the proliferation of fertility clinics equipped with innovative technologies is expected to expand infertile couples' access to infertility treatment options.

However, in the coming years, the high cost of operations associated with reproductive approaches, as well as other issues such as lower efficacy among elderly women, are expected to be essential restrictions on demand for infertility treatment.

The infertility treatment market key developments project that over the projection period, the hospital and surgical clinics category is expected to increase significantly. Other departments, such as neonatal critical care units, help to support hospitals. In addition, hospitals provide extensive maternity care even after the delivery of a child.

The market is expected to grow as a result of government initiatives to increase the number of multispecialty hospitals with departments that perform infertility treatment procedures like IVF, as well as the growing number of surgical centers that provide surgical procedures for the treatment of infertility.

The infertility treatment market is projected to reach US$ 2.2 Bn by 2026.

Key Takeaways

From 2021 to 2026, the Asia Pacific infertility treatment market share is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 9.1%.

The growth of the infertility treatment market opportunities in Asia is being aided by the development of healthcare infrastructure and development in discretionary spending, rising medical tourism in Asian countries, rising healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness among people about infertility.

is being aided by the development of healthcare infrastructure and development in discretionary spending, rising medical tourism in Asian countries, rising healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness among people about infertility. The number of patients conducting IVF cycles dropped by 90 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19's spread has influenced fertility clinics, resulting in the cancellation of IVF treatments, as well as fertility decisions among couples that were considering IVF treatment before the pandemic.

During the projected period, the equipment segment is expected to increase at the fastest rate. Due to technical improvements and the existence of well-established players with a diverse product range, this market has experienced rapid expansion, and the emerging trends in the infertility treatment market are also portraying a positive picture.

"Infertility treatment treatments are becoming more widely available, and the number of fertility clinics is expanding. Increased public and private investments, as well as technical improvements, are likely to drive market expansion in the future years.", opines an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Cooper Companies Inc., Vitrolife, Cook Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Kitazato Corporation, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, and Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US) are among the prominent competitors profiled in the infertility treatment market survey.

Key Segments

By Product:

Equipment

Microscopes



Imaging Systems



Sperm Analyser Systems



Ovum Aspiration Pumps



Micromanipulator Systems



Incubators



Gas Analyzers



Laser Systems



Cryosystems



Sperm Separation Devices

Media & Consumables

Accessories

By Procedure:

Assisted Reproductive Technology

In Vitro Fertilization



Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection





Gamete Donation



Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection



Surrogacy

Artificial Insemination

Intrauterine Insemination



Intracervical Insemination



Intratubal Insemination

Fertility Surgeries

Laparoscopy



Hysteriscopy



Varicocelectomy



Laparotomy



Tubal Ligation Reversal



Micrsurgical Reconstruction



Vasovasostomy





Vasoepididymostomy

Other Infertility Treatment Procedures

By Patient Type:

Female Infertility Treatment

Male Infertility Treatment

By End User:

Fertility Centre's

Hospitals & Cergical Clinics

Cryobanks

Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the Growth Outlook for the Global Infertility Treatment Market?

What was the Size of the Infertility Treatment Market in 2021?

What is the Adoption Trend in the Infertility Treatment Market?

Which Region will Dominate the Infertility Treatment Market?

What will be the Outlook for the Infertility Treatment in 2026?

