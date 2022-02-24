The Bee Conservancy partnership paves way for the launch of The Gummy Project purpose driven strategy, delivering consumer reach, educational content and co-marketing across multiple communications channels

The Gummy Project to Champion endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect endangered Keystone Species through the sale of high-quality gummy products and engaging storytelling

Bee and Shark Gummies to lead the way for consumer launch and building purpose driven conservation partnerships

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has established a partnership with "The Bee Conservancy," forming the foundation for its purpose-driven endangered Keystone Species product marketing strategy for The Gummy Project's initial gummy product line, featuring Bees and Sharks.

"Our new partnership with "The Bee Conservancy" is fundamental to the The Gummy Project's commitment to helping raise awareness of endangered species that are crucial to the world's ecosystems," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of the Company. "We will be working collaboratively with the Bee Conservancy to align our Keystone Species strategy across multiple channels including, packaging, education, media promotion, social influencers, events and more as we support their efforts to protect bees, which are critical to all life on this planet."

The Bee Conservancy / Gummy Project Partnership Highlights

Gummy Project's purpose-driven mandate aligns strongly with The Bee Conservancy's mission to "protect bees and the environments that sustain them to ensure ecological health and security for all"

The purpose of this partnership is to "protect bees, safeguard the environment, and secure food justice through community-based education, research, habitat creation and advocacy," through the engagement of consumers with The Gummy Project's innovative Keystone Species strategy

The Honeybee Conservancy was founded in 2009 by Guillermo Fernandez in direct response to a tremendous decline in bee populations globally

The Bee Conservancy's initiatives, such as their flagship program Sponsor-a-Hive, have served hundreds of thousands of people across the United States, and protected an estimated 10 million bees to date

The Gummy Project will donate 8% of the net proceeds the sale of its Bee shaped gummy products from 1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023

"The Bee Conservancy is extremely grateful for the support of The Gummy Project," says Rebecca Louie, Executive Director of the Bee Conservancy. "Their donation will help advance our mission to protect bees and bee habitats. This is a compelling opportunity to connect communities directly with the importance of these precious pollinators, and we are excited to align with a company committed to raising awareness and support for bees and ecosystems everywhere."

The Gummy Project's initial launch will feature two endangered Keystone Species, Sharks and Bees. Long term, The Gummy Project aspires to develop a robust endangered Keystone Species product mix, connecting with consumers through content, merchandise and live experiences that support conservation efforts with these endangered species and their ecosystems.

About Keystone Species1

"A keystone species-which can be any organism, from animals and plants to bacteria and fungi-is the glue that holds a habitat together. It may not be the largest or most plentiful species in an ecological community, but if a keystone is removed, it sets off a chain of events that turns the structure and biodiversity of its habitat into something very different. Although all of an ecosystem's many components are intricately linked, these are the living things that play a pivotal role in how their ecosystem functions.

Keystone species maintain the local biodiversity of an ecosystem, influencing the abundance and type of other species in a habitat. They are nearly always a critical component of the local food web. One of the defining characteristics of a keystone species is that it fills a critical ecological role that no other species can. Without its keystone species, an entire ecosystem would radically change-or cease to exist altogether. It's important to note that a species' role can change from one ecosystem to the next, and a species that is considered a keystone in one environment may not be considered the same in another."

Forward-Looking Statements

