Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX: FCU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Ross McElroy, President & CEO will be presenting on March 2nd at 2:40 pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcouldfs.com/prepdac2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

