San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE:7QU) a technology solutions integrator for the IoT sector, announced today it has chosen Telenor's Managed Connectivity service to provide reliable connectivity for their IoT solutions.

DCS is a leading Technical Services Provider for SaaS and telematic solutions in North America, focusing on connecting the Internet of Things (IoT). The DCS product and solutions portfolio is designed to remove the complexities of deploying an IoT solution, by offering a complete solution readiness program, from development and fulfilment to connectivity. In addition to their engineering capabilities, they also offer logistic services from SIM to shipment, and custom packaging to labels.

With Telenor IoT's Connect service DCS will get access to multiple Mobile Network Operators with a single APN. This will allow them to connect their products and solutions to the cloud.

The instant, on-demand access to the "Big Data" provided by these solutions will enable their customers to manage their business needs efficiently and effectively. Telenor will provide DCS with global managed connectivity and will enable access to over 500 networks across 200+ countries.

Chris Bursey, CEO at DCS, says, "The ability to optimize our connectivity is vital to the success of our IoT solutions growth strategy. We needed a dependable, established global partner that already had contracts with operators within the markets where we are present, and we found that with Telenor Connexion."

Seth Ryding, Chief Sales & Solution Officer APAC, EMEA and Americas at Telenor Connexion, says, "We are excited to be a part of Direct Communication Solutions' connectivity journey. Their innovative IoT solutions portfolio and extensive technical services have positioned them as a market leader in North America in solving real-world problems, using technology, and we look forward to enabling their expansion as they scale up."

About Telenor IoT

Telenor IoT is the portfolio of IoT solutions from Telenor Group, one of the world's major mobile operators. With more than 20 years' experience of providing global IoT connectivity, cloud services and expert support to companies of all sizes, Telenor is one of the world's most advanced IoT solution providers.

Telenor IoT manages international IoT deployments for global customers in some 200 countries and today operates more than 17 million connected devices to enterprises such as Volvo, Scania, Hitachi, Verisure Securitas Direct and Husqvarna.

The IoT solutions are offered to national customers in the Nordics through the local Telenor operations in each country, and on a global level through Telenor Connexion, Telenor's specialized unit that provides IoT solutions for large, international enterprises who need a customized offer with advanced support.

About DCS

DCS provides products, services, solutions, and support to the emerging Internet of Things industry with a goal is to assist our customer's efforts to bring wireless projects to life, implement wireless technology solutions and to keep their devices, employees and business connected. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX") Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com.

DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

