BlackHagen Design: BlackHägen Design Receives Multi-Country Patent Approval on Medical Device Design

DUNEDIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / BlackHägen Design, a multidisciplinary, user-research, and product design firm, is pleased to announce its founder, Sean Hägen and industrial designers Bartosz Korec and James Brown are named contributors on a multi-country medical device patent involving an innovative auto-injector design.

In conjunction with the BlackHägen designers, medical device developer PreciHealth designed a solution for self-vaccination and remote medical treatment. This miniaturized auto-injector technology permits different volumetric capabilities ranging from 25 mm3 to 2,500 mm3. These smaller, user-friendly devices are easier to carry and have been developed for simple and safe administration. Their small size helps facilitate seamless integration with other platforms such as robotics, microsurgery tools and endoscopes, telemedicine IoT, and veterinary applications.

This Micro Injector by PreciHealth is the Sim-50

"During our collaboration with BlackHägen Design, we were impressed with their fast reaction time and user-centered methodologies. They succeeded in addressing the constraints of the complex inside mechanism of our device while ensuring its ease of use for the patient," said Alain Jaccard, Chief Innovation Officer at PreciHealth.

Receiving approval on this patent from several countries (Europe, Switzerland, Japan, China, and patent pending in the US), supports the BlackHägen global objective to be an instrumental design research and usability design partner for its customers in medical device, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries.

"We were excited receiving the news of this patent approval, as it validates and protects the uniqueness of the design, a key differentiator for our client. The power of user-centric design and engineering techniques was instrumental in developing this auto-injector," said Sean Hägen, BlackHägen Design Principal, Founder and Director of Research and Synthesis.

A strategic patent portfolio can be crucial for a medical device company's growth and survival and can help secure funding, which is vital for bringing to new products to market.

Additional patent details can be found at the following links.

Switzerland: https://www.swissreg.ch/srclient/en/des/144526

Europe & Japan: https://www3.wipo.int/designdb/en/showData.jsp?ID=HAGUE.D209006

China: https://www3.wipo.int/designdb/en/showData.jsp?ID=CNID.201930407509.1

and https://www3.wipo.int/designdb/en/showData.jsp?ID=CNID.202030046946.8

In addition to this patent, another utility patent was recently filed by PreciHealth, naming Bartosz Korec, Philip Remedios, and Sean Hägen also as co-inventors: International patent application PCT/IB2021/000187: WO2021198768 - Body Fluids Sampling Device and Method of Using the Same.

About BlackHägen Design

Headquartered in Dunedin, Florida, BlackHägen Design is a multidisciplinary, user-research and product design firm supporting start-ups through Fortune 50 companies. Its pragmatic approach to product design is well-suited to safety-critical and environmentally challenging industries and has a long-standing history serving those clients. At BlackHägen Design's core, user-centered processes drive innovation and sustainable product development. This systematic methodology for translating research insights into design requirements and creating valuable intellectual property has contributed to more than 100 patents and trade secrets over the last two decades.

BlackHägen Design continuously optimizes the quality of its methodologies and services through rigorous deployment of its Quality Management System, which is structured to be compatible with both 21CFR 820 (FDA) and ISO 13485, while easily adaptable to clients' in-house QMS for seamless documentation transfer. For more information visit: www.blackhagen.com

