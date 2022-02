EXCHANGE NOTICE 24 FEBRUARY 2022 SHARES TRADING CONTINUES: CARGOTEC OYJ Trading in the shares and related instruments of Cargotec Oyj continues starting with a 10 minute auction at 16:15 EET. Trading was suspended today at 14:58 EET. Identifiers: Trading code: CGCBV ISIN code: FI0009013429 id: 29983 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260