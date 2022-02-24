Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The 2022 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performance on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") over the last year. Comprised of ten companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the most robust performance on the TSXV based on three equally weighted criteria; market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume.

More details on the 2022 TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting GoldSpot can be found at https://v50.stocktrak.com/.

"2021 was an exceptional year for GoldSpot," commented Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman, and President. "Through the launch of new technologies such as MinusOne, the formation of our inhouse Geophysical Services Division as well as the acquisitions of Ridgeline Exploration, Geotic, CEO.CA and most recently DigiGeoData, GoldSpot has solidified itself as a key technology and data player as we scale our proven tech and bring forward the industry standard tool kit."

"GoldSpot is the undisputed leader in AI-centric mineral exploration with unmatched market access and an industry-leading team of over 80 employees that have uncovered some of the largest mineral discoveries in modern history. Together, we are working to define the future of exploration software that will empower both explorers and producers to generate success for their projects. A big thank you to the TSX Venture for this recognition, to our shareholders for their unwavering support and to our GoldSpot staff, who have worked tirelessly to reach this milestone. 2022, here we come!"

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge-driven SaaS tools and services. GoldSpot works with industry leaders across all commodity and deposit types to identify new exploration targets, develop cutting-edge technologies and to strategically invest in mineral exploration companies. Our leading team of expert scientists merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that save time, reduce costs and produce far more accurate results than ever before possible.

