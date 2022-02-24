

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$159.42 million, or -$0.39 per share. This compares with -$142.24 million, or -$0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$93.43 million or -$0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Nikola Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$159.42 Mln. vs. -$142.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.39 vs. -$0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.32



