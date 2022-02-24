Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, Québec City - June 2022

Platinum Sponsor - Laurentian Bank Securities

Gold Sponsors - BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Osisko Royalties, Stifel GMP

Silver Sponsors - PearTree, Haywood Securities, Troilus Gold Corp.

Bronze Sponsors - Amvest Capital, Bennett Jones, Lavery

Keynotes & Panelists - Douglas B. Silver; Daniella Dimitrov, IAMGOLD;

Angelina Mehta, Rio Tinto; Matt Gordon, Crux Investor

Tier I Participating Companies to Date

Amex Exploration Inc

TSX-V: AMX Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX-V: MGM Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

TSX-V: VSR Canada Nickel Company Inc.

TSX-V: CNC Nighthawk Gold Corp.

TSX: NHK Vision Lithium Inc.

TSX-V: VLI Chakana Copper Corp.

TSX-V: PERU O3 Mining Inc.

TSX-V: OIII Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

TSX: WM Doré Copper Mining Corp.

TSX-V: DCMC Palladium One Mining Inc.

TSX-V: PDM Warrior Gold Inc.

TSX-V: WAR Giyani Metals Corp.

TSX-V: EMM Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

TSX-V: RDG Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX: WDO Gold Royalty Corp.

NYSE: GROY Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Private Willeson Metals Corp.

Private IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG Superior Gold Inc.

TSX-V: SGI Yamana Gold Inc.

TSX:YRI Jaguar Mining Inc.

TSX: JAG Treasury Metals Inc.

TSX: TML Major Precious Metals Corp.

NEO: SIZE Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services ("IR.INC"), and VID Media Inc. ("VID") are pleased to announce THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference to be held on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury in Québec City, Canada. The Château Frontenac, located in Old Québec City is a designated UNESCO World Heritage site.

"We are very pleased to be able to bring a new and exciting global investor conference format to our industry with THE Event in Québec City. The fact that we are finally hosting a Tier I Investment event in Canada, the recognized global mining capital, has been a long-time coming and gives me immeasurable pride. We are committed to bringing a global audience to Québec to showcase the best of Canadian mining. THE Event will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. CEOs will be asked to present in a unique "THE Talk" format, be part of a panel, or be interviewed. THE Event will also feature keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders. In the meantime, we look forward to updating our stakeholders and the community on exciting developments for THE Event," stated, Joanne Jobin, Founder of IR.INC & VID.

THE Event has an excellent line up of confirmed companies and sponsors that is growing daily and is well on its way to becoming a sold-out investment event. Details regarding THE Event can be found on www.vidconferences.com including registration details, where to apply as a presenting company, a list of participating companies and a preliminary agenda. Regular updates on THE Event will be shared in the coming months.

The safety and well-being of all attendees is first and foremost therefore THE Event will be following all Provincial health and safety guidelines and regulations concerning COVID mandates and will provide regular updates to all participants.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North Format

Sunday, June 19 - Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels

& scheduled 1x1 meetings

- The Fairmont Château Frontenac - Gala Welcome Event hosted by O3 Mining Monday, June 20 - Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels

& scheduled 1x1 meetings

- The Fairmont Château Frontenac - Evening Cocktails Tuesday, June 21 - Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels

& scheduled 1x1 meetings

- The Fairmont Château Frontenac - Farewell Cocktails



Note: Private one-on-one rooms for meetings with investors will be booked through MeetMax. A preliminary agenda is available on the website at www.vidconferences.com

To find out more about THE Mining Investment Event of the North, see the recent Crux Investor Interview with Matt Gordon here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6E20BOVAAw&t=17s

About The Event Series Conferences

THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, premier investment conferences focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. THE Event Series Conferences planned for 2022 and beyond will be focused on other industry sectors and will be announced soon. To find out more about THE Event Conferences, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/

About VID

VID Media Inc. produces events, conferences and content focused on the investor. We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions and gain fresh perspectives with company executives, while showcasing some of the industry's best thought leaders from a cross section of industries. At VID, our goal is to help investors make informed decisions. You can find out more about VID here https://vidconferences.com/ . You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca

For further Information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin,

Principal & Founder

IR.INC & VID

jjobin@irinc.ca

Nancy Larned

Vice President, Conferences

VID Media Inc.

nlarned@vidconferences.com

Cora Klein,

Director, Business Development

VID Media Inc.

cklein@vidconferences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114671