DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market To Project High at a 4.26% CAGR in the 7MM During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates DelveInsight

Currently, major driving factors for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market include development of potential therapies such as Zambon's Phase III asset, Liposomal cyclosporine A, under clinical development and along with this GlaxoSmithKline collaborator of Hôpitaux de Paris has started phase III trial in 2021 that is in recruiting phase with a drug Seretide. Other assets in the same stage are Ruxolitinib, Alvelestat, and Itacitinib, which may drive the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome treatment market landscape. Liposomal drug formulation has been designed explicitly for inhaled administration with an exclusively licensed nebulizer technology. Liposomal cyclosporine A for inhalation (L-CsA-i), an investigational drug, is advancing in Phase III clinical trials as the first potential therapy for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome, a rare and devastating lung disease with no approved treatments. The FDA has also granted fast track designation to liposomal cyclosporine A for inhalation to treat Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome.

Several key Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pharmaceutical companies, including Zambon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Genentech, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome treatment outlook. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market to grow because of Extracorporeal Photopheresis treatment, which is a promising prospect. Also, technological advancements are observed, leading to upcoming launches of potential drugs and approvals. Nevertheless, the growth of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market may be hindered by adverse events related to extensive use of off-label therapies and complicated multidisciplinary care.

treatment, which is a promising prospect. Also, are observed, leading to Nevertheless, the growth of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market may be hindered by and Although the pathogenesis of BOS remains poorly understood, progress has been made in the diagnosis and treatment of these patients. The consensus of diagnostic criteria has enabled interpretation of the risk factors, prognosis, supportive care, and comparison of treatment strategies.

According to our analyst estimation, the highest Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market size is expected to be derived from the United States , owing to the increased diagnosed cases of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome followed by Germany from Europe .

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome is an inflammatory condition that affects the lung's tiniest airways, the bronchioles. The bronchioles may become damaged and inflamed in affected people, leading to extensive scarring that blocks the airways. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome causes include many different chemicals (such as nitrogen oxides, ammonia, welding fumes, or food flavoring fumes) and respiratory infections can cause lung injury. The most common Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome symptoms include shortness of breath, dry cough, and sometimes wheezing and fatigue in the absence of a cold or asthma. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome is often suspected based on the presence of characteristic signs and symptoms. Additional testing can then be ordered to support and confirm the diagnosis including imaging studies (such as a chest CT scan), pulmonary function tests, and surgical lung biopsy.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Epidemiology

DelveInsight estimates that the diagnosed Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome prevalent cases were 28,832 cases in the 7MM in 2018, whereas for the United States, it was observed to be 16,363 cases in the same year.

The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Incident cases of Lung Transplant

Incident cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant

Diagnosed Prevalence of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome after Lung Transplant

Diagnosed Prevalence of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome after Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants

Grade-wise Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome cases

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Treatment Market

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome treatment after lung transplant/ alloHSCT comprises augmenting immunosuppression since it is the form of chronic rejection. Thus, increasing or adding immunosuppressive agents such as tacrolimus, cyclosporine, mycophenolate mofetil, and prednisone are used for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome treatment after transplant.

Azithromycin has been shown to decrease the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome incidence and improve lung function. The combination of inhaled fluticasone, oral montelukast, and azithromycin triple therapy can also reduce lung function in Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome post-Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Moreover, controlling gastroesophageal reflux is also recommended to minimize indication.

Extracorporeal photopheresis has also been successfully utilized to slow the reduction in lung function from Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome. In non-transplant-related bronchiolitis obliterans, removal from offending agents is vital. Immunosuppression with corticosteroids and cytotoxic agents such as cyclophosphamide has been utilized for bronchiolitis obliterans related to rheumatoid arthritis. Still, it has not been advantageous for bronchiolitis obliterans from toxic inhalation or post-infectious etiology. In these patients, symptomatic treatment should be offered with cough suppressants, inhaled bronchodilators, and oxygen supplementation if required.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome after lung transplantation is still a complicated condition, confronting the patient and the clinician with many problems and an uncertain future. But, pharmaceutical companies are persistently working to develop innovative treatments in the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market that could fulfill the unmet demands for patients. Lately, in some clinics, off-label use of nintedanib and pirfenidone has shown clinical efficacy and safety. Nevertheless, further studies are needed to confirm these drugs as a new therapeutic option for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome patients. Currently, Zambon's phase III asset, Liposomal cyclosporine A, is the only key asset in clinical development. Other assets in the Phase III stage of clinical development are Ruxolitinib, Alvelestat, and Itacitinib.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Dynamics

The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market shall grow because of an improved understanding of the pathogenesis in different patient populations that have led to studies identifying potential non-invasive biomarkers for the early Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome diagnosis. Also, different possible disease pathways responsible for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome progression, loss of lung dysfunction have been studied, which could help identify new targets for cure and management of the disease. Moreover, new promising therapies are in the pipeline with better efficiency than the current Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome treatment regimen.

Currently, there is only symptomatic treatment available for patients. Both Prophylactic Treatment therapies, therapies for the cure and management are yet to be approved.

The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market growth may be impeded by an absence of consensus guidelines that can help design Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome treatment for individuals. Even after years of extensive research and development, there is a lack of tools to help identify the prediction of the onset of the disease. Early diagnosis has proven to give better quality-adjusted life-year (QALY). But, Testing for early diagnosis has a long way to go. Many modalities of approaching the disease are being tested, including prophylactic treatment with combinational antibiotics for "high-risk" patients; however, there has not been much progress. Moreover, the market entry of many combinational antibiotics have been in use for a long time; they have an established safety and side-effects profile for other indications, threatening the explorative use of novel therapies like Lymphoid Irradiation, Extracorporeal Photopheresis, etc. And the unknown side-effects of de novo therapies pose a challenge to innovators and threaten the ROI for Sponsors.

Scope of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Key Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Companies investigating its candidates: Zambon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Genentech, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary 5 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Disease Background and Overview 6 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Organizations contributing towards Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome 9 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Case Reports 10 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Patient Journey 11 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Marketed Therapies 12 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Emerging Therapies 13 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.2.3 Japan Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Size 14 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Drivers 15 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Barriers 16 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome SWOT Analysis 17 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Unmet Needs 18 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome KOL Views 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

