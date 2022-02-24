Soaring Popularity of Mobile Wallets to Gain Grounds for Digital Remittance across the Globe: Fact.MR Analysis

- North America Digital Remittance Market to Capture Lion's Share During 2022-2032

- Fact.MR's latest report on the Digital Remittance market offers a 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report explicates vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of technology, by application, by platform, by installation, by solution and region.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital remittance market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market is expected to be valued at USD 18.16 Billion in the assessment period 2022.

As per the latest World Bank's report, the remittances industry moves over $600 billion around the world, with $466 billion being sent to low-and-middle-income countries. Remittances are expected to continue to increase in 2022, by 27% to reach nearly USD 18 Bn. The international community is striving to considerably reduce the cost of remittance services.

This will eventually propel the growth rate for the digital remittance market in the forthcoming future. Robust growth in transfers from countries in Southeast Asia assisted offset lower remittance flows from other regions, especially the Middle East and the United States.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request for More Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7104

WorldRemit processed nearly 10 billion dollars in transactions in 2020 and remittances are expected to continue growing in 2022- perhaps at a marginally consistent rate when economies across the globe stabilize. Moreover, financial institutions are investing in their technology systems to make data exchange and provide fast and secure digital money transfers.

They are using API technology that enables them to facilitate remittances in almost real-time. Besides, increased communication and tracking features are integrated for added peace of mind. Along with this, cross-border remittances bring many economic benefits, widen financial inclusion, and boost economic development.

Digital remittances play an enormous and vital role in the lives of migrants and their families. The money received in migrant households in migrants' countries of origin represents around 60% of household income, which is normally spent on essential items such as medicines, education, food, and housing expenses.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 14.32 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 18.16 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 64.43 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 27%

Key Takeaways:

Global digital remittance market to be valued at over US$ 18 Bn by 2022-end

by 2022-end By end use, digital remittance for personal use to accumulate 42% of total revenue

Money transfer operators to conduct 2 out of 5 digital remittance transactions through 2022

Outward digital remittance to account for 57% of total market revenue across the forecast period

North America to account for 27% of global digital remittance transactions

to account for 27% of global digital remittance transactions Asia Pacific to flourish at a CAGR of 13% with respect to digital remittance services

Growth Drivers:

The proliferation of the digital platforms for remittance is expected to encourage customers to move toward online transactions. Moreover, the rising penetration of mobile devices across the globe in recent years has encouraged the adoption of digital technology in remittance services and cross-border payments.





Customers across the globe are also shifting toward digital remittance services as they help reduce the money transfer time and remittance costs. Moreover, digital remittance services offer high privacy and protection for consumers' money.

Key Restraints:

The increasing adoption and ease of digital payments are expected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, the lack of awareness about digital remittance services and high remittance prices are expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, security hindrances such as terrorist financing and money laundering could negatively impact the growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

To learn more about Digital Remittance Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7104

Competitive Landscape

The various leading players in the Digital Remittance market are focusing on offering various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

In August 2021 , WorldRemit Ltd. launched its money transfer services in Malaysia , allowingWorldRemit users to send money from Malaysia , in addition to 50 other countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., to more than 130 destinations. Based on their location, users can choose from numerous payout methods for the recipient, including payments to mobile wallets, bank deposits, mobile airtime top-up, and cash pick-up.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Azimo Limited

Digital Wallet Corporation

InstaReM Pvt. Ltd.

MoneyGram

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Ria Financial Services Ltd.

TransferGo Ltd.

TransferWise Ltd.

Western Union Holdings Inc.

WorldRemit Ltd.

More valuable Insights on Digital Remittance Market:

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global Digital Remittance market analysing the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the Digital Remittance Market with detailed segmentation as follows: -

By Type

Inward Digital Remittance



Outward Digital Remittance

By Channel

Digital Remittance through Banks



Digital Remittance through Money Transfer Operators



Digital Remittance through Online Platforms



Digital Remittance through Other Channels

By End Use

Digital Remittance for Migrant Labor Workforce



Personal Digital Remittance



Digital Remittance for Small Businesses



Digital Remittance for Other End Uses

To Remain 'Ahead' of Your Competitors, Buy the Report Now!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7104

Key Questions covered in the Digital Remittance Market Report

What is the global Digital Remittance Market scenario?

How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the Digital Remittance Market?

Who are the prominent players in the global Digital Remittance Market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain -

Real-Time Payment Market Trends: Digitization has resulted in the increased adoption of real-time payment solutions. Governments across the globe are taking initiatives to promote digital payments with an aim to increase the number of digital transactions in their respective countries.

Digital Transaction Management Market Forecast: Several reputed banks are implementing digital solutions to increase transaction flexibility. In the DTM system, documents are transferred and certified electronically, along with electronic signatures. Furthermore, most companies are introducing QES (Qualified Electronic Signature) to ensure the highest level of security for their digital transactions. These factors are likely to propel the market growth for digital transaction management.

Self-Service Kiosk Market Scope: With various technological advancements, self-service technologies are being used extensively at banks, hospitals, airports, amusement parks, etc. Consumer demand for self-service kiosks is rising day by day, as more and more consumers are looking for a better experience such as customization, convenience, and enhanced interface.

5G Services Market Report Growth - The global 5G market is anticipated to show robust growth in the forecast period. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the rapid development in virtualization in the networking domain.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg