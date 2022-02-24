Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 Ticker-Symbol: SB6P 
Berlin
24.02.22
15:49 Uhr
3,500 Euro
-0,120
-3,31 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONODE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONODE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.02.2022 | 17:22
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 10, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday March 10, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday March 10, 2022, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Fredrik Nihlén, CFO, David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations and Alana Gordon, Director Marketing.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are toll-free: (800) 895-3361 (U.S. domestic), +1 (785) 424-1062 (international) or 020 799 847 (Sweden). To access the call, all participants must use the following Conference ID: NEOQ421. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3635988/A6ADDA0D8CCCF2D67381226458286DAD

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 14 days after the call's completion - 3/10/2022 (13:00PM EST) to 3/24/2022 (11:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these dial-in numbers (888) 839-8531 (toll-free) or +1 (402) 220-6074 (DID).

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-results-on-march-10--2022,c3512957

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3512957/1540422.pdf

Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on March 10, 2022 copy copy

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/joshua-rawson-harris-krelishkxtm-unsplash,c3016760

joshua-rawson-harris-KRELIShKxTM-unsplash

NEONODE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.