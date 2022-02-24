- (PLX AI) - Technicolor FY revenue EUR 2,898 million.
- • FY adjusted EBITA EUR 95 million
|17:53
|TECHNICOLOR: Technicolor: Full Year 2021 Results and planned listing of Technicolor Creative Studios
Technicolor: Full Year 2021 Resultsand planned listing of Technicolor Creative Studios
Paris(Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) is today announcing its results for the full year...
|17:46
|17:46
(PLX AI) - Technicolor FY revenue EUR 2,898 million.• FY adjusted EBITA EUR 95 million
|07.02.
|Edison Investment Research Limited: Technicolor (TCH): Robust Demand with Fulfilment Issues
|LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Technicolor is on track to meet FY21 and FY22 management guidance (maintained at the Q3 results in November) on EBITDA and EBITA, despite supply constraints...
|04.02.
|Technicolor: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
|TECHNICOLOR SA
|2,684
|-1,76 %